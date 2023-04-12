 Skip to main content
Colt McCoy lands interesting offseason job with NBC

April 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Colt McCoy on the practice field

Jun 6, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran NFL quarterback Colt McCoy appears to have one eye on his post-playing career, and is taking some interesting steps toward pursuing a media career.

McCoy will work as an analyst for NBC’s USFL coverage during the summer. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback said he is intrigued by the opportunity and looks forward to learning on the job.

“I’ve never really called a live game but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” McCoy said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “I’ve enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules — their rules are a little bit different — and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It’s a little bit different than what we do in the NFL, but I’m excited and I think it’s a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC.”

McCoy’s media duties will not interfere with his offseason work for the Cardinals, since the games take place on weekends. That is good news, since the Cardinals might need him early on next year.

The 36-year-old McCoy started three games for the Cardinals last season, and is preparing for his 14th NFL season in 2023.

