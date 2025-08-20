Colts QB coach has troubling quote about Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have worked very hard to turn quarterback Anthony Richardson into a quality NFL starter, but a quote from a member of their coaching staff would seemingly indicate the organization is running out of ideas.

Colts quarterbacks coach Cameron Turner was asked Wednesday if he felt the coaching staff had failed Richardson or whether the issue was with the quarterback himself. Turner refused to point fingers, but his comment suggested that the team has simply tried everything with Richardson to no avail.

“I feel like I’ve tried everything I can do, and I feel like he’s giving great effort in that aspect, too,” Turner said. “I don’t think, either way, it’s one or the other. Right now, the consistency is just not where we wanted it to be.”

#Colts QBs coach Cam Turner, asked if the staff failed Anthony Richardson, AR failed the staff or they failed each other:



That certainly sounds like an admission that the Colts have tried everything they can to make Richardson into an NFL starter, and that the quarterback has been fully cooperative. The fact that it still has not been successful could very well indicate that the team has simply run out of rope for the third-year quarterback.

The Colts named veteran Daniel Jones as their Week 1 starter on Tuesday, beating Richardson out for the role. That has led to a host of trade rumors, and Richardson’s agent suggested that the quarterback’s relationship with the organization has been damaged by the decision.

The 23-year-old still has ample physical gifts and someone else would take a chance of him if the Colts let him move on. He has struggled to stay healthy, however, and has just 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions in 15 career games.