Anthony Richardson’s agent shares Daniel Jones theory after Colts named him starter

The growing tension between the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson was amplified Tuesday after Daniel Jones was named the team’s Week 1 starter.

Several reporters confirmed Tuesday that the Colts had announced Jones as the team’s QB1, with head coach Shane Steichen adding that Jones has a firm grip on the role moving forward. The decision had some Colts fans questioning what was wrong with Richardson more than anything.

Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, was not shy in expressing his disappointment in the move. After the announcement, Jackson told ESPN’s Stephen Holder that Richardson’s side was feeling “unsure” about the 23-year-old QB’s future with the Colts.

Jackson also reportedly floated the idea that the decision to name Jones the starter had already been “predetermined” in a handshake deal when Jones signed his one-year contract with the Colts in March.

“Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now,” Jackson said. “Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp.”

The Colts previously maintained that both Jones and Richardson were competing equally for the starting role. Indianapolis even found a creative way to avoid making an early QB1 announcement via their unofficial depth chart.

However, Steichen had dropped a few hints of late that suggested the Colts were putting their trust in Jones. The team just made it official on Tuesday.