Dan Orlovsky lists 3 teams that should trade for Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is facing an uncertain future with the Indianapolis Colts, and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks there are a few teams that should inquire about trading for the former No. 3 overall pick.

Richardson will enter the season as the Colts’ backup quarterback after he was beat out by Daniel Jones for the starting job. That has led to speculation that Indianapolis could shop Richardson in trade talks, though it is unclear how much interest there would be.

Orlovsky believes there are at least three teams that should offer a mid-round draft pick for Richardson — the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

Teams that should offer the Colts a mid-round pick for Anthony Richardson today…



Eagles

Rams

Vikings@PaulHembo 🤝 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 20, 2025

The Eagles currently have Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford, as the second QB on their depth chart. The Rams have an experienced backup in Jimmy Garoppolo, though Matthew Stafford has dealt with a troubling injury throughout the offseason. Sam Howell is currently the No. 2 behind J.J. McCarthy, who is entering his first season as an NFL starter.

Richardson is still just 23 and has far more upside than any of the other aforementioned backup quarterbacks. There is a reason he was one of the top QB prospects in the 2023 draft, even if he was not exactly a superstar at Florida. Richardson has the skill set needed to succeed in the NFL, so it is possible he could have better success in a different system.

Richardson has 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions in 15 career games. There are likely teams that would be willing to take a chance on him, though a mid-round pick is a steep price for a backup quarterback.