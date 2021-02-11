This is what the Colts are reportedly offering for Carson Wentz

Despite numerous reports that a Carson Wentz trade is moving closer and closer, nothing has actually happened yet. The reported offers the Philadelphia Eagles are receiving might explain why.

Former ESPN NFL analyst Ron Jaworski told 6abc that he was told the Indianapolis Colts had offered a pair of second-round picks for Wentz, and that was the best offer the Eagles had received to this point.

Talked to Ron Jaworski about the Carson Wentz – Eagles Trade Drama “My understanding is that the Colts have offered 2 – 2nd round draft choices, maybe a 3rd or 4th down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard”#Eagles holding out for 1st!@6abc@JawsCEOQB pic.twitter.com/kYVbhwnL3h — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2021

That may well be why the Eagles have not pulled the trigger on a deal. Word is they are looking for a Matthew Stafford-type return for Wentz, which would involve at least one first-round pick, if not more. In fact, word is that the asking price has put some teams off of pursuing Wentz.

The 28-year-old quarterback is clearly available, but the Eagles are also not eager to give him away. It leaves Wentz’s status in flux as we head into the offseason.