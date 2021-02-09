Eagles turning teams off with Carson Wentz asking price?

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to trade Carson Wentz, but it sounds like they will have to lower their asking price in order for a deal to be made.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic was told by a source that the return the Eagles want in a potential Wentz trade is “ridiculous” and “laughable.” Some teams will not even bother with counter-offers until Philadelphia lowers its expectations.

The Eagles asking price, according to one team source, was ridiculous, laughable, and not worth countering. Until they lower their expectations, based on the uncertainty of the player and contract, their initial price will never be obtained. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 9, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Eagles are looking for a return similar to the one the Detroit Lions got for Matthew Stafford. That was multiple future first-round picks, a third round pick this year and Jared Goff.

The Eagles are said to have received some aggressive offers for Wentz. However, one reputable radio host wonders if Philly is leaking information like that in an attempt to drum up interest in its former No. 2 overall pick.