Colts make announcement on Carson Wentz’s status for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts provided an announcement on Friday regarding the status of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz got hurt in the preseason but recovered in time to play in Week 1. However, he injured his ankles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting his status for Week 3 in question.

Wentz did not practice the first few days of the week, however, he participated in Friday’s practice. That led the Colts to announce that Wentz will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Per Coach Reich, Braden Smith and Jordan Glasgow are OUT for #INDvsTEN; Carson Wentz a game-time decision. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2021

This is big for Indianapolis. As of Thursday, the word was there wasn’t much optimism surrounding Wentz’s status for Week 3. But by practicing on Friday, he made the possibility of playing on Sunday realistic.

If Wentz is unable to play, the Colts will decide between backup Jacob Eason, and practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley got the majority of the first-team reps on Wednesday. Either Eason or Hundley would be a large downgrade at quarterback for the Colts against a divisional opponent.