This is why the Colts are reportedly balking at a Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts are one of two teams most heavily linked to a trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. That interest remains, but there appears to be a key sticking point in negotiations between the two teams.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Colts have requested additional compensation from the Eagles in a Wentz trade. That means they want the Eagles to sweeten the pot by including some combination of extra players or picks along with Wentz if they want the Colts to meet Philadelphia’s asking price.

The Eagles appear willing to at least discuss this, as the report states that a second unnamed Eagles player has come up in those trade talks.

The issues the Eagles are facing are a combination of his hefty contract and the fact that the team still appears to value him more highly than most others. That asking price seems to be scaring some teams away. The Colts aren’t completely out, but it’s clear that they’re expecting some extra compensation to take on Wentz’s contract and pay the price the Eagles want.