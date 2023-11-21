Colts shockingly cut 3-time All-Pro

The Indianapolis Colts have made a stunning midseason roster move.

Star linebacker Shaq Leonard issued a statement on social media Tuesday saying farewell to Indianapolis and thanking Colts fans.

Indy, I thank you 💜 pic.twitter.com/VxMa1VU2IA — Darius Shaquille Leonard (@dsleon45) November 21, 2023

“Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms,” Leonard wrote. “These past 6 years have been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and bad time [sic] y’all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory. I’m thankful to play for such an amazing fan base. I love you guys and wish the Colts nothing but the best!”

After Leonard shocked the NFL world with his statement, reports quickly surfaced that he has been waived. Colts Owner Jim Irsay also issued a statement thanking Leonard in a post Irsay captioned “Tough business.”

As ESPN’s Field Yates notes, Leonard is owed just over $6 million for the remainder of the 2023 season. He is signed through 2026 with salaries of $16.1 million, $19 million and $19.6 million, though he has no fully guaranteed money remaining on his contract in 2024.

Leonard has been one of the best linebackers in football since the Colts selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old made four consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2018-2021. He was also named a First-team All-Pro three times during that span.

Leonard only played in three games last season due to injuries. He had been openly frustrated with his lack of playing time this season, so it is possible the former South Carolina State star asked the Colts to waive him.