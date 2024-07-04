Ex-Colts player arrested after missing teenage son is found

A former NFL player was arrested on Wednesday after his son who had been missing was found.

Former Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir’s 14-year-old son Bryson had been missing for two weeks, according to Indiana State Police. The boy was found “safe and well” at the family’s home in Kokomo, Ind, and is in the care of Cass County Department of Child Services.

Muir, 40, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with domestic battery and obstruction of justice. Muir’s wife, 38-year-old Kristin Muir, was also arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Indiana State Police say Bryson was last seen on June 16 leaving a relative’s home in Ohio with Kristin. Shortly after the two left the home, the vehicle they were traveling was pulled over. Bryson was not inside.

Police two days later investigated allegations of domestic battery that were made by Cass County Department of Child Services. After initial attempts to contact Daniel and Kristin were unsuccessful, the two eventually agreed to meet with police. They then stopped cooperating.

On Wednesday, Bryson was located by officers. Police released a photo that showed the boy with a swollen and black eye.

Muir spent the bulk of his seven-year NFL career with the Colts. The former Kent State star signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and went on to play for seven teams in total, though much of the time was spent on practice squads. Muir last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and finished his NFL career with 128 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.