Ex-Patriots DB blasts NFL over harsh memo ‘forcing’ vaccines

The NFL came out on Thursday and laid down the law when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Several players shared their objections on social media, with one former player providing an especially harsh response.

Former 9-year defensive back Darius Butler tweeted Thursday that the league was “dead a– wrong” for the memo (censored by LBS for profanity). He says the memo is so heavy-handed that it comes off as the league effectively forcing vaccines.

“The @NFL is dead a– wrong w/ that new memo they sent out to teams today. What’s new tho!? Basically forcing these needles into players arms at this point. Every player/personnel should have an ACTUAL “choice” in the matter. They are sending a CLEAR message today,” Butler wrote.

The NFL’s lengthy memo stated that teams that have a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players could end up forfeiting a game and face financial consequences. These harsh consequences have put enormous pressure on those previously unvaccinated to receive the vaccine.

The league already had harsh protocol in place among employees who are not vaccinated. The demotion of unvaccinated staff to “tier 2” status has effectively made it impossible for unvaccinated coaches to do their job. That is why two coaches are not participating this season over their refusal to get the vaccine.

The argument from Butler and others is that players should ultimately have a choice in the matter that does not involve such harsh penalties from the league.

Butler played for nine seasons during his career. He began his career with the Patriots and ended with the Colts.