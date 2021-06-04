Some NFL assistant coaches could lose Tier 1 status due to lack of vaccination

Some NFL assistant coaches are refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and are in danger of losing their Tier 1 status.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday regarding the situation. He says assistant coaches for at least four teams are currently refusing the vaccine. Those coaches would lose their Tier 1 status, which would limit their access around their team.

NFL rules state that these coaches would be banned from the field, meeting rooms and direct interactions with players. If a coach provides medical or religious reasons for refusing the vaccine, they could maintain their Tier 1/2 status.

What is interesting is that Pelissero says the vaccination rate is lower among players compared to coaches. However, players can be unvaccinated and around a coach who is vaccinated.

The NFL allows unvaccinated individuals to keep Tier 1/2 status if they provide a valid medical or religious reason, but has advised teams to consider restricting their access. For many coaches, there are two choices as of now: Get vaccinated or spend the season in your office. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 4, 2021

Players, coaches and staff members have been advised to get the vaccine by the end of next week to be fully vaccinated by the start of training camp in late July. The league is recommending people get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses, each given three weeks apart.