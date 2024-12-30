Colts star expects team to make changes this offseason

Indianapolis Colts star DeForest Buckner is ready for changes after the team’s shocking elimination from playoff contention, and he had a brutal assessment of the team’s performance.

Buckner admitted that he anticipates there being changes after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, which ended the team’s playoff hopes. The veteran defensive tackle added that he expects changes to be made in the offseason as a result, and some of them will have to be “uncomfortable.”

‘This offseason there’s going to be changes.’ Some might be ‘uncomfortable.’ https://t.co/X3nB8FOAo5 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 30, 2024

The defensive lineman did not mince words about the performance, as he said the team had collectively “s–t the bed” in their 45-33 defeat.

Buckner might not even be calling for changes as much as he simply sees them as inevitable. This marks the fourth consecutive season the Colts have missed the playoffs, and for their hopes to end with a loss to the lowly Giants is particularly unacceptable. The criticisms of the team have escalated as a result, and someone will likely pay the price, be it coach Shane Steichen or general manager Chris Ballard.

For Buckner, the worst part is that he has been in this exact spot before and said the same things at that point, too. He will really want the Colts to get this right, because he absolutely will not want to do it again.