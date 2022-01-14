DeForest Buckner had blunt comment about Colts’ collapse

The Indianapolis Colts went from a likely playoff team to losing in Week 18 in embarrassing fashion and seeing their season end in disappointment.

The Colts were once 6-6 and had won three in a row to put themselves in excellent position to make the postseason. Their 3-game winning streak included victories over the Patriots at home and the Cardinals on the road.

But then the Colts lost at home to the Raiders 23-20 and shockingly lost at Jacksonville 26-11 in Week 18 to finish 9-8 and out of the playoffs.

DeForest Buckner, who joined the Colts last season, summed up the team’s finish pretty bluntly.

“We had the team to do it … the last two weeks, we just s— the bed,” Buckner said on HBO program “Hard Knocks.”

That’s the truth. Indy had the playoff spot in their hands. They weren’t like the Steelers where they needed a loss and to win their game. All Indy had to do was win one more game. And they couldn’t get it done.

The team’s choke job helps explain their recent comments about Carson Wentz.

Photo: Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports