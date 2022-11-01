 Skip to main content
Colts announce major move with their coaching staff

November 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Frank Reich smiling

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have made another major midseason change.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been fired.

Brady, 43, was hired as an assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Frank Reich in 2018. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season, when former Colts OC Nick Sirianni landed the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

The Colts have averaged just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They benched Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week and then lost 17-16 at home to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. While the results are unlikely to drastically improve, Ehlinger is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season.

With all the changes the Colts have made, there have been some questions about whether Reich’s job is safe. One recent report shared a glimpse into how the team feels about its head coach.

Indianapolis Colts
