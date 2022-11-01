Colts announce major move with their coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts have made another major midseason change.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been fired.

Brady, 43, was hired as an assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Frank Reich in 2018. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season, when former Colts OC Nick Sirianni landed the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

The Colts have averaged just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They benched Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week and then lost 17-16 at home to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. While the results are unlikely to drastically improve, Ehlinger is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season.

With all the changes the Colts have made, there have been some questions about whether Reich’s job is safe. One recent report shared a glimpse into how the team feels about its head coach.