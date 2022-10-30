Colts reported stance on head coach Frank Reich revealed

The Indianapolis Colts made a major change this week when they announced that Matt Ryan will no longer be their starting quarterback. Some wondered if head coach Frank Reich could find himself on the hot seat next, but it does not sound like that is going to happen — at least in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that he was told by multiple sources that Reich’s job is “safe.”

Reich, 60, has been the head coach in Indianapolis since 2018. He signed an extension prior to last season, and his current contract runs through 2026. Even with the Ryan trade not working out, the Colts are still 3-3-1 this season. They were 9-8 last year and came just one game shy of reaching the postseason with Carson Wentz at quarterback.

The Colts will now turn to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game. Reich is not exactly being placed in an ideal situation, so it would not be fair for Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard to place much blame on him if the team struggles the rest of the way.