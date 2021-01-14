Colts GM has awesome quote about drafting a QB

The Indianapolis Colts will likely give strong consideration to drafting a quarterback this year, but there is no guarantee that pick will come in the first round. Colts general manager Chris Ballard reminded the media of that in hilarious fashion on Thursday.

Ballard was asked about the possibility of taking a quarterback with the 21st overall pick, and he expressed skepticism that a top QB will still be available then. He then challenged reporters to go back and look at every quarterback taken in the first round over the past 10 years. The GM said the only thing taking a QB in the first round would do is “get y’all off my a—.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard on his search for his franchise QB: "Taking one will get y’all off my ass for a little bit, but the second that guy doesn’t play well? I’m gonna be the first one run out of the building … I promise you that position never leaves my mind." pic.twitter.com/KWyaXhdGOH — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 14, 2021

The man has a point.

The Colts want to bring back Philip Rivers next season, though it sounds like Rivers is undecided about playing. Indy also drafted former Washington star QB Jacob Eason in the fourth round last year, but Ballard wouldn’t even commit to him being the primary backup in 2021.

Teams usually start panicking in the first round and snatch up all of the top QBs, which is why Ballard hinted that the Colts may not be able to take a player at that position in Round 1. Unless, of course, he wants to get the media off his backside.