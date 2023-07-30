Jim Irsay responds to Jonathan Taylor’s sudden trade request

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wants out. Team owner Jim Irsay has no plans to abide by his player’s wishes.

Taylor formally sent in a trade request to the Colts on Saturday following a meeting with Irsay. The two met in Irsay’s bus parked right next to where the Colts were holding practice. The contentions revolved around Irsay voicing his opinions against running backs as well as Taylor’s desire to receive an extension.

Shortly after the news of the trade request went public, Irsay texted Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Breer revealed that the Colts owner texted him that the team is “not trading” their star running back.

“Text from Colts owner Jim Irsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by RapSheet): ‘We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!’” Breer tweeted.

With emotions likely running high following the meeting, both Irsay and Taylor appear adamant that they are no longer willing to cooperate with one another. The rift represents the latest chapter in the running back drama that has defined the 2023 NFL offseason thus far.

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract signed in 2020. He was named first-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).

Taylor’s 2022 season struggled with injury after the Colts RB hurt his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the lingering ankle issue for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.