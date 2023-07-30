Jonathan Taylor requests trade right after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay

Running back Jonathan Taylor met with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Saturday. It’s a safe bet that it did not go particularly well.

Taylor has formally requested a trade from the Colts, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The trade demand comes within the hour that Rapoport reported on the meeting that was held inside Irsay’s bus.

From Back Together Weekend: #Colts star Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/W63CtoHpfw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Irsay recently sparked controversy when the Colts owner tweeted out against running backs, who have been lobbying versus what they believe to be an unfair market for their services. Taylor’s agent responded to the tweet shortly after and deemed the relationship unsalvageable.

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

Irsay also confirmed that the Colts had not engaged Taylor’s camp in any extension talks. He deemed it a “timing” issue and that Taylor would be paid “when the time comes.”

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract. He was named first-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).

Taylor’s 2022 season was riddled with injuries after the Colts RB hurt his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the lingering injury for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.