Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury

October 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jonathan Taylor without a helmet

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time.

The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With Indianapolis having just three days off before they face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Taylor did not sound overly confident that he will be able to play.

Taylor is arguably the best running back in the NFL and the focal point of the Colts’ offense. The Titans did a good job of bottling him up on Sunday, holding him to just 42 yards on 20 rushes.

If Taylor does have a high ankle sprain, he could miss some time. Those injuries often lead to multi-week absences for players, especially running backs.

