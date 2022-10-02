Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time.

The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With Indianapolis having just three days off before they face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Taylor did not sound overly confident that he will be able to play.

Colts fear it could be a high ankle sprain for Jonathan Taylor. Asked about his availability on Thursday night in Denver, JT said: "I’m not sure yet. We’ll see how things happen tomorrow morning." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 2, 2022

Taylor is arguably the best running back in the NFL and the focal point of the Colts’ offense. The Titans did a good job of bottling him up on Sunday, holding him to just 42 yards on 20 rushes.

If Taylor does have a high ankle sprain, he could miss some time. Those injuries often lead to multi-week absences for players, especially running backs.