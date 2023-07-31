Jonathan Taylor drama could potentially take another twist

Jonathan Taylor was not amongst the running backs who hit free agency this season. And yet, the Indianapolis Colts RB has suddenly taken a starring role in the developing offseason drama.

With no extension in hand and the running back market in shambles, Taylor has requested a trade out of Indy. Colts owner Jim Irsay responded by firmly stating that he has no plans of moving Taylor despite the request.

Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023

The latest update on Taylor’s situation adds another wrinkle to the ongoing saga.

According to ESPN insider Stephen Holder, the Colts are considering the possibility of placing Taylor on the non-football injury list. The report says the Colts star reported back pain during his pre-training camp physical exam, which the team determined to be from an off-field incident.

The Colts would be able to withhold Taylor’s salary if he is placed on the NFI list.

Taylor reportedly failed his pre-camp physical due to a combination of his lingering ankle injury from last season, as well as the additional back injury. The team was not aware of the back issue until Taylor had reported it on Tuesday.

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract signed in 2020. He was named First-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).

Taylor struggled last season after injuring his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the issue for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.