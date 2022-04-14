Report: AFC team ‘really motivated’ to sign Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore has drawn interest from multiple teams since the start of free agency, and at least one is reportedly making a big push to sign the star cornerback.

Gilmore visited with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are “really motivated” to sign the former Defensive Player of the Year and feel he would be a great fit.

My sense is Colts are really motivated to get something done with Stephon Gilmore, who visited yesterday — not just because it’s a position of need but because they think he can still play at a high level and would fit well. We’ll see if they can get a deal done. Nothing yet. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 14, 2022

It is unclear if the strong interest is mutual.

Gilmore will turn 32 in September. He suffered a torn quadriceps muscle toward the end of the 2020 season, but he appeared healthy down the stretch last year. Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Carolina Panthers after they acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots. He had two interceptions.

We know of one other AFC team that was very interested in Gilmore a few weeks ago. The five-time Pro Bowler does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision.

Photo: Aug 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports