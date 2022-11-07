Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being.

Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach.

Saturday, 47, has no coaching experience at the professional level but is extremely popular among Colts fans. He has served in a consulting role for the team over the past few years while also working as an analyst for ESPN. Saturday did coach at Hebron Christian Academy, which is a prep school in Georgia. He was 20-16 in three seasons there.

Saturday played 13 seasons for the Colts and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2007.

The Colts are in total rebuild mode, which is a nice way of putting it. Some people would call it tanking. In a span of two weeks, Indianapolis has benched veteran Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, who had not previously thrown a pass in a regular season game. They then fired their offensive coordinator and replaced Reich with an inexperienced coach. It does not seem like the Colts intend to win many games the rest of the season.