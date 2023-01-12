Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun working to find a trade suitor for Derek Carr, and there is one team in need of a quarterback that they apparently do not have to call.

The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading for Carr, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

That is not much of a surprise. The Colts have not found a long-term solution at quarterback since Andrew Luck retired in 2018. They have cycled through three veterans — Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan — the past three years and the results have gotten progressively worse each season. The Colts traded for both Ryan and Wentz, and neither of those deals worked out as they had hoped they would.

The Colts may feel differently about Carr if the Raiders wind up cutting the 31-year-old, but you can understand why they do not want to give up draft capital for a mediocre veteran quarterback for a third consecutive year.

Indy has the No. 4 overall pick in a draft that is considered deep at the quarterback position. They will likely take a QB, though adding a veteran should be part of the plan as well. Owner Jim Irsay probably just does not want his team trading for one again.

For what it’s worth, the Colts were recently listed as one of two betting favorites to land Carr. Those odds may need to be adjusted.