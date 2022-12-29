2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.

The big question now is where will Carr head next?

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag has listed odds on Carr’s next team.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets are listed as the two favorites to land Carr, with both teams holding 3-1 odds to get him.

The Panthers, Bucs, Saints, Commanders and Patriots are next up on the list.

Jets 3-1

Colts 3-1

Panthers 5-1

Bucs 6-1

Saints 8-1

Commanders 9-1

Patriots 9-1

Some other teams are listed, but they all have lower than 10-1 odds.

The Colts have been using patchwork veterans since Andrew Luck retired after the 2018 season. They seem to be done with that and may be in search of a franchise quarterback. However, the Jets could make more sense.

They’re not set to draft highly in 2023 thanks to their decent record this season. They already have some good offensive weapons and a strong defense. They would make a lot more sense as a landing spot because of what they already have on the roster.

We will ultimately see where the 31-year-old lands. Carr is limited, but the Jets would probably be in better shape if they had him at quarterback this season.