Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block.

Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.

The Seahawks are not currently for sale, but they are being run by Jody Allen, the sister of late former Seahawks owner Paul Allen.

Irsay believes there will be a strong demand to buy the Seahawks.

“I know where franchise values are going,” Irsay said on the show. “And one thing we do know is there’s a high interest out there for people that fell short of the Broncos. There’s some really great people that are capable but the problem now is finding people that have the net worth that can actually buy a team. It’s very difficult.”

The Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion in June. Irsay thinks the values of NFL teams will only go higher. He even thinks anything under $8 billion for the Broncos was a steal.

The Seahawks likely will not be sold until after May 2024. The owners would have to pay a 10% fee to the state of Washington if the team were to be sold before then.