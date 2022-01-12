Colts owner Jim Irsay takes blame for team’s collapse

The Indianapolis Colts had one of the biggest letdowns in NFL history on Sunday, as they were eliminated from the playoffs by losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Carson Wentz has taken most of the blame for the collapse, but team owner Jim Irsay says the finger should be pointed at him.

Irsay released a statement on Wednesday addressing the disappointing end to the Colts’ season. He wrote that “the buck stops with me” and said he is determined to do whatever it takes to get the team back to the playoffs.

Colts fans may appreciate Irsay issuing an unsolicited apology. However, most of them are probably wondering what the team plans to do at the quarterback position.

Wentz played well in spurts this season, but he ultimately lived up to his reputation of crumbling in big games. The Colts were huge favorites in their last two games of the season and could have made the playoffs if they won either. Instead, they lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders and were blown out by Jacksonville on the road in Week 18. Wentz threw an interception and lost a fumble against the Jags.

Wentz finished the season with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked about Wentz’s future this week, and he would not commit to him as the team’s starter going forward.

Irsay is active on social media, so he must have been embarrassed looking at some of the ruthless memes following his team’s loss on Sunday. That should help motivate him and everyone else in the organization.

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports