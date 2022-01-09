Carson Wentz, Colts get meme treatment after choking away playoff spot

The Indianapolis Colts laid a giant egg on Sunday with a chance to reach the playoffs, and the social media trolls couldn’t jump on them fast enough.

The Colts controlled their own destiny heading into Week 18. All they had to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, and they could not get it done despite being more than a two-touchdown favorite. The Jags controlled the game from the start thanks in part to Carson Wentz playing one of his worst games of the season. Jacksonville cruised to a comfortable 26-11 win, eliminating the Colts from the postseason.

Wentz finished 17/29 with 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble when Indy was trailing 13-3 early in the second half. The performance by Wentz and the Colts led to some of the most ruthless memes we have ever seen.

Carson Wentz carrying the Colts to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/rfFJinsvHo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz, to himself: It's just the Jags; take care of the football & let the game come to you. Carson Wentz's brain: pic.twitter.com/REg9oBJlZY — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz with the playoffs on the line: pic.twitter.com/vvYpuLEDg4 — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz’s cat right now pic.twitter.com/laDptdLNxA — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz with a chance to make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/2wFgGrhbLY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

The Jaguars to the Colts… pic.twitter.com/D7p1pjvPp0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz and the Colts defense leaving Florida pic.twitter.com/tDcLVq6sY1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2022

Well, they may not make the playoffs, but we’ll always have this from the Colts season… pic.twitter.com/Zj91jvjlbP — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) January 9, 2022

There were a lot more, but those were some of the best.

Wentz has a reputation for playing poorly in big games. He certainly did nothing to change that perception over the final two weeks of Indy’s season. He also played poorly in last week’s upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, completing just 16 of 27 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

It will be a long time before the Colts and their fans get over the way the team melted down over the final two weeks of the season.