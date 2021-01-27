 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 27, 2021

Colts owner shares his thoughts on QB situation

January 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dropped a hint about what type of quarterback he may be looking for to lead his team in 2021.

Irsay spoke to the media on Wednesday and suggested that he would ideally prefer to find an experienced quarterback who can win now, noting that he feels the rest of the team is close to being ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

Irsay and the Colts are working to replace Philip Rivers, who retired following the 2020 season.

These comments certainly suggest that Irsay will be in the market for any established quarterback that comes on the market. Rumor has it that there’s one already interested in playing for the Colts. If Irsay believes the Colts really are that close, then it makes sense to do whatever it takes to bring in what may be the missing piece at the quarterback position.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus