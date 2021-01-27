Colts owner shares his thoughts on QB situation

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dropped a hint about what type of quarterback he may be looking for to lead his team in 2021.

Irsay spoke to the media on Wednesday and suggested that he would ideally prefer to find an experienced quarterback who can win now, noting that he feels the rest of the team is close to being ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

Jim Irsay on the Colts' QB dilemma: "Our belief is we’re close, that we have a tremendous nucleus of players that are capable of competing for the Super Bowl very soon. Ideally if you can get someone to come in this year who’s ready to go, it gives you your best opportunity…" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 27, 2021

Irsay and the Colts are working to replace Philip Rivers, who retired following the 2020 season.

These comments certainly suggest that Irsay will be in the market for any established quarterback that comes on the market. Rumor has it that there’s one already interested in playing for the Colts. If Irsay believes the Colts really are that close, then it makes sense to do whatever it takes to bring in what may be the missing piece at the quarterback position.