Matthew Stafford reportedly very interested in trade to this team

Matthew Stafford became the hottest name on the NFL trade market this weekend, and is expected to get a look from a lot of teams. If it’s up to him, however, there may be one franchise that interests him more than all others.

Stafford is very intrigued by the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“This is a spot Stafford most definitely has his eyes on, from what I’m hearing,” Fowler reported on Monday.

It’s not really clear how much of a say Stafford will have over where he goes, but considering how willingly the Lions accommodated his trade request, they may at least listen closely to ensure Stafford is pleased with his destination. Fortunately, the Colts may be equally interested. The team has cap space to spare, and Jacob Eason is the only quarterback on the roster who is signed for 2021.

The Lions are asking a lot in exchange for Stafford, so we’ll see how willing the Colts are to meet that asking price. We’ll also see if that price is influenced at all by Stafford’s preferences.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0