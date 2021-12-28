Colts want to bring back Philip Rivers?

The Indianapolis Colts may suddenly be in need of a quarterback in Week 17 after Carson Wentz landed on the COVID-19 list, and they could reach out to someone who is quite familiar with the offense.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports that the Colts have discussed the possibility of trying to lure Philip Rivers out of retirement. It’s unclear if Rivers would consider the idea or is in game shape after not playing in almost a full year.

Teams have been desperate in recent weeks with key players landing on the COVID list. Rivers also reportedly received a call from a team about possibly coming out of retirement to play in Week 16.

Rivers passed for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Colts’ starting quarterback last season. He then retired and took a job as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. The 40-year-old said over the summer that his plan was to “stay ready” in case the right opportunity came along.

Rivers indicated a year ago that he wanted to continue playing, but a report said the Colts didn’t want him back.

The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. If they don’t add another quarterback and Wentz is ruled out, rookie Sam Ehlinger will get his first career star.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports