Philip Rivers not ruling out NFL return at age 39

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL in January, but the longtime quarterback is not ruling out a return to pro football.

Rivers spoke with the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer for a story published on Tuesday. Rivers is in his first year as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

But Farmer asked Rivers if he is ready and interested to play again. Rivers said that he is not quite in the right shape yet, but he will “stay ready” for that possibility.

“I’m just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right.

“But I have not completely ruled that out,” Rivers told Farmer.

Rivers is 39 and spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts after previously playing his entire career for the Chargers. The veteran indicated in January that he wanted to continue playing, but a report said the Colts didn’t want him back. That’s probably what he was referring to when he said a team has to want you.

The Colts have an injury to starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivers knows their system, but would they want him back? That’s the big question.

Rivers passed for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.