Terry Bradshaw suggests Colts won’t bring back Philip Rivers

Is Philip Rivers’ time in Indianapolis over? Terry Bradshaw seems to think so.

During halftime of the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Bradshaw shared some information from FOX viewers regarding Rivers.

“I’m hearing he’s through in Indy,” Bradshaw said.

Even though it doesn’t sound like the Colts will bring back Rivers based on what Bradshaw is saying, Bradshaw doesn’t think that means Rivers is done in the NFL.

“I don’t necessarily think he’s through playing in the NFL,” Bradshaw added.

Rivers indicated recently that he wants to continue playing in the NFL despite being 39. He said after his Colts lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Saturday that he will either retire or continue with the Colts.

If the Colts don’t want to bring him back, then it sounds like either Rivers will be a backup or end up retiring. Or if he changes his mind, maybe he’ll try to play for another team.

Rivers passed for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo.