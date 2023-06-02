Colts working out former first-round pick

The Indianapolis Colts may be upgrading the artillery for rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Colts are working out veteran receiver Breshad Perriman. Schefter adds that Indianapolis is in discussions with the free agent Perriman about a potential signing.

Perriman, 29, was a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. His best season came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

While Perriman only had nine catches for 110 yards in Tampa Bay last year, he has some good skills in the open field as well as nifty jump-ball ability.

When did Breshad Perriman become Julio Jones?? pic.twitter.com/BwKNHPfnac — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 29, 2019

The Colts, who lost Parris Campbell in free agency this offseason, need the depth at receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr, and they know it. Indy drafted UNC product Josh Downs in the third round of the draft and also signed ex-Buffalo Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie as a free agent. Perriman could be another good addition for them, especially since this guy appears to be gaining power on the Colts staff.