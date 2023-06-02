 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 2, 2023

Colts working out former first-round pick

June 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jim Irsay looking ahead

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Edgerrin James, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class (right) poses with his presenter Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Ron Schwane/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts may be upgrading the artillery for rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Colts are working out veteran receiver Breshad Perriman. Schefter adds that Indianapolis is in discussions with the free agent Perriman about a potential signing.

Perriman, 29, was a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. His best season came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

While Perriman only had nine catches for 110 yards in Tampa Bay last year, he has some good skills in the open field as well as nifty jump-ball ability.

The Colts, who lost Parris Campbell in free agency this offseason, need the depth at receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr, and they know it. Indy drafted UNC product Josh Downs in the third round of the draft and also signed ex-Buffalo Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie as a free agent. Perriman could be another good addition for them, especially since this guy appears to be gaining power on the Colts staff.

Article Tags

Breshad PerrimanIndianapolis Colts
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus