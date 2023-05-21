Reggie Wayne gaining power on Colts’ coaching staff

Reggie Wayne is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his on-field exploits, but it sounds like he might have a bright coaching career ahead of him.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has endeavored to give his assistants significant power, and that includes Wayne, who was retained as the team’s wide receivers coach. Wayne had to re-interview for the job.

“I had to submit my resume and I had to do my interviews and things like that and show that I was worth coming back for another year,” Wayne told Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Wayne kept his job and has been given a good amount of power. Steichen has promised his assistants, including Wayne, a significant amount of influence in the offense. In fact, Wayne was said to be instrumental in the Colts’ decision to draft wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Wayne played for the Colts between 2001-2014 and made six Pro Bowls, but last year was his first season as a full-time coach. He evidently impressed to keep his job, so he may be a name to watch in the coaching ranks moving forward. Maybe he’ll even gain enough power eventually to follow up on Colts’ fans requests for roster moves.