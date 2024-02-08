 Skip to main content
Commanders plan to hire former rival OC to coaching staff

February 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Commanders helmet on the bench

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are filling their offensive staff with a name that will be familiar to NFC East fans.

The Commanders plan to hire former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a prominent staff role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson’s role is yet to be defined, but he will likely work closely with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Johnson is a nice hire for the Commanders as they settle into life under new coach Dan Quinn. He was a head coaching candidate for some teams during the offseason, though he was ousted from his role as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator over the team’s late collapse.

A former offensive coordinator in college and also a quarterbacks coach with the Eagles, the 36-year-old was widely criticized for his playcalling with Philadelphia in 2023. He has won plaudits as a coach, however, and it seems that will be what he will get back to with Washington.

