Commanders stun Buccaneers with dramatic doinked field goal

The Washington Commanders on Sunday doinked their way to the NFC Divisional Round.

The Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were tied at 20 with 3 seconds left at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Washington kicker Zane Gonzalez lined up for a 37-yard field goal with the game on the line.

Gonzalez made the relatively easy kick much more dramatic than it had to be. The 29-year-old’s kick sailed right and struck the goalpost but still went in to convert the game-winning field goal.

NBC announcer Mike Tirico had already started calling the Commanders’ victory even before the kick went in. He had to adjust his call midway after realizing the kick hit one of the uprights.

Gonzalez entered the game with just one field goal attempt from 30-39 yards this season. He had made made his last 13 field goal attempts from that range dating back to the 2019 campaign.

The Commanders benefitted from a costly fumble from Baker Mayfield early in the fourth quarter. Given that the Buccaneers had the lead and possession before the fumble, Mayfield’s mistake may have been the difference in the game.

The thrilling end to Sunday’s game was only fitting given the Commanders’ regular season was filled with dramatic finishes.