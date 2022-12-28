Commanders decide on starting QB for crucial game

The Washington Commanders desperately need a win in Week 17 if they want to remain in the playoff hunt, and they are making yet another quarterback change for the game.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has informed the team that Carson Wentz will start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Taylor Heinicke will return to a backup role for the first time since Oct. 13, which is when Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

Rivera benched Heinicke for Wentz in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Heinicke completed 13-of-18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. Wentz finished 12/16 for 123 yards, a touchdown and no picks in his limited time.

The Commanders got an obvious spark from Heinicke when he was first inserted into the starting lineup, but Rivera obviously feels Wentz will give the team a better chance to win going forward.

Washington is 7-7-1 heading into Sunday’s game. They are currently clinging to the seventh spot in the NFC playoff race but have a narrow lead over the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, who are all 7-8.