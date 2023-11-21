Commanders could make changes during bye week?

The Washington Commanders have been disappointing this season, and there have been some calls for the team to make some changes. According to one report, if the team decides make some changes, the changes could come during the team’s off week.

The Commanders are 4-7 following a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. The defeat was an ugly one as Washington committed six turnovers in the game.

Washington has now lost four of their last five games. Worse yet, they were swept by the Giants, who are just 3-8 this season.

Speaking on ESPN prior to “Monday Night Football,” reporter Jeremy Fowler talked about various NFL teams. When talking about the Commanders, he said that if the new ownership group wants to make coaching changes, that would likely happen in Week 14.

The Commanders face Dallas on Thanksgiving in Week 12 and host the Dolphins the following week. But they will be off in Week 14, potentially with a 4-9 record. That’s when head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio might need to worry about their jobs.

Rivera is in his fourth season with the team and has gone 26-34-1, though he won the division at 7-9 in his first season on the job. This is Del Rio’s fourth season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Washington has already traded away top defensive players from the team, which is somewhat of an acknowledgment that they’re not expecting to win this season. Right now they’re trying to see what they have in second-year quarterback Sam Howell.