Commanders had most embarrassing merchandise fail during season opener

The ineptitude of the Washington Commanders organization apparently extends even to the merch stand.

An almost unbelievable photo went viral during Washington’s 2022 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The photo, which was shared by Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, showed some mugs that were being sold by the Commanders’ official team truck at FedEx Field. The mugs had the team’s logo inside of … an outline of the state of Washington.

Elsewhere at the stadium: I’m being told there are mugs with outlines of the state Washington for sale pic.twitter.com/1fzp4RrdNV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Needless to say, it doesn’t take a geography studies major to tell you that the Commanders play in the Washington D.C. area and not in Washington the state, which is located some 2,600 miles away on the complete opposite side of the country. Yet somehow, these mugs depicting the state of Washington were being sold at a Commanders game … being played in the Washington D.C. area.

A Commanders team official told Hailey that the mugs were being sold at a truck just outside the stadium and not actually in the stadium. But Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post noted that the truck was still an official Commanders team truck and that the mugs were eventually pulled.

From team official: These were not INSIDE the stadium. Instead, they were being sold at a truck just outside it https://t.co/DoXPlXEbIJ — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

The mugs were sold by the official team truck (note the NFL logo) right outside the team shop. They have since been removed, the volunteers working the truck said. https://t.co/ZnXJvHVz97 pic.twitter.com/9GWaEaEjxX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

The good news is that the Commanders managed to pull out the 28-22 win over the Jaguars. But unless those mugs can somehow be repurposed and sold to the actual NFL franchise in the state of Washington (the Seattle Seahawks), this will go down as yet another epic fail at FedEx Field.