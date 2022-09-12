 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 11, 2022

Commanders had most embarrassing merchandise fail during season opener

September 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Daniel Snyder looks on

Sep 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The ineptitude of the Washington Commanders organization apparently extends even to the merch stand.

An almost unbelievable photo went viral during Washington’s 2022 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The photo, which was shared by Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, showed some mugs that were being sold by the Commanders’ official team truck at FedEx Field. The mugs had the team’s logo inside of … an outline of the state of Washington.

Needless to say, it doesn’t take a geography studies major to tell you that the Commanders play in the Washington D.C. area and not in Washington the state, which is located some 2,600 miles away on the complete opposite side of the country. Yet somehow, these mugs depicting the state of Washington were being sold at a Commanders game … being played in the Washington D.C. area.

A Commanders team official told Hailey that the mugs were being sold at a truck just outside the stadium and not actually in the stadium. But Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post noted that the truck was still an official Commanders team truck and that the mugs were eventually pulled.

The good news is that the Commanders managed to pull out the 28-22 win over the Jaguars. But unless those mugs can somehow be repurposed and sold to the actual NFL franchise in the state of Washington (the Seattle Seahawks), this will go down as yet another epic fail at FedEx Field.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus