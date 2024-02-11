Report: NFC team exploring possible trade up for Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are expected to entertain multiple offers for the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and one trade scenario would result in them not moving very far down the board.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Washington Commanders will explore the possibility of moving up from No. 2 to No. 1 for star quarterback Caleb Williams. Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport said previously that it will take a “historic haul” to convince the Bears to trade out of the top spot a second straight year.

“We do expect — and many around the league expect — the Commanders to at least check in with the Bears to see what that historic haul would be,” Garafolo said.

The Commanders recently hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. Kingsbury spent this past season as an offensive analyst at USC, where he worked closely with Williams.

Garafolo says Washington’s ownership group told Kingsbury that they will do what they can to get the coach the quarterback he wants.

“So, if it’s Williams, they’ll try to (trade) with Chicago at No. 1. But, if not, Drake Maye from North Carolina certainly is a possibility there, and they’re comfortable with him,” Garafolo added.

Since the Commanders have the second pick, the price for them to trade up might be slightly less than it would be for a team outside the top five. It would still be quite costly, however.

Williams sparked speculation with a recent social media shoutout he had for Kingsbury, but the reality is the Commanders would have been linked to him anyway. The Bears may decide to stick with Justin Fields, in which case they would want to trade back. Washington will definitely be one potential suitor if Chicago does decide to move down.