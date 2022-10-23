Commanders fans had strong reaction to Snyder family appearance

Washington Commanders fans made their feelings toward owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder quite clear on Sunday during the team’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tanya Snyder appeared on the FedEx Field video board as part of a taped public service announcement, and the reception she got was hostile. Multiple reporters said the video was greeted with loud boos by Washington fans.

Wow. Loud boos when Tanya Snyder is shown on the video board. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 23, 2022

Commanders fans were not done. They segued into a loud chant of “sell the team.”

Crowd boos when Tanya Snyder comes on the big screen and there's now a loud "sell the team" chant. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

This is hardly new or unexpected. In fact, this has happened before, but there’s renewed enthusiasm to the chants these days.

Snyder has been the subject of numerous allegations of financial impropriety, in addition to a previous investigation that was critical of the organization’s workplace conduct. One of his fellow owners made a particularly strong statement about him this past week, so it’s safe to say Washington fans are feeling emboldened with their current criticism.