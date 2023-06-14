Commanders WR has big praise for Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders have been adamant that Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023, and he received a notable endorsement from one of the team’s top wide receivers.

Second-year receiver Jahan Dotson said he sees the Commanders’ quarterback situation as “settled” and that Howell is the guy. Dotson added that he has been very impressed with Dotson during offseason workouts so far.

.@JahanDotson says as of right now, the Commanders QB situation looks settled and Sam Howell is the guy. pic.twitter.com/q9eCBC5d1I — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 13, 2023

“I think we got our quarterback situation settled. I think Sam Howell’s going to be our guy,” Dotson told “The Jim Rome Show” Wednesday. “I have complete faith in him. He’s a guy who makes throws look super effortless on the field. He’s been a great leader, he’s learning how to lead in an NFL offense. He’s learning the ropes just as we are, being in a new offense. I’m super excited for him. I can’t wait to get out there and make plays for him and make his job as easy as possible.”

Dotson and Howell are both adjusting to life under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Everyone in the building, Bieniemy included, has been pretty adamant that Howell will have the first shot at starting, and it sounds like he has not done anything to jeopardize that.

Dotson will be pivotal to any success Howell might have, as he is coming off a rookie season that saw him catch seven touchdowns and flash serious potential. If he has faith in Howell, that’s an excellent sign.