Report reveals Commanders’ plans for Sam Howell

A recent report revealed the Washington Commanders’ plans for quarterback Sam Howell.

The Commanders used a combination of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback last season, with the rookie Howell closing out the season as their starter. Wentz is a free agent, Heinicke has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Howell remains with Washington.

ESPN’s John Keim published an article on Saturday regarding Howell. He said in the story that the Commanders plan to give Howell the first shot at earning the starting quarterback job.

Keim’s report lines up with everything that has been reported about the situation this offseason.

Washington also signed veteran Jacoby Brissett over the offseason to a 1-year, $8 million deal. Brissett played in 16 games for Cleveland last season and has started 48 games over his NFL career. He will be ready in the case that Howell sputters as the starter or fails to win the starting job. But it seems that Howell will be Washington’s guy entering training camp.

Howell started Washington’s final game of the season last year and threw for a touchdown while rushing for another in the team’s 26-6 Week 18 win over the Cowboys.

And if things go really poorly all the way around, perhaps the Commanders will be in line to have a top pick in the 2024 draft. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is viewed as a top potential draft pick next year.