Commanders make big personnel firing

After failing to produce a winning season for the sixth straight year, the Washington Commanders are shaking up the snow globe a bit.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they are firing their offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons in charge of the offense. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement in which he said that Washington’s offense in 2022 failed to live up to the standards he had expected to see.

Statement from HC Ron Rivera — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 10, 2023

Turner, who was previously the QB coach under Rivera on the Carolina Panthers, followed Rivera to Washington in 2020 and was immediately named the team’s offensive coordinator. The Commanders had signed Turner to a multi-year extension in March of last year.

But Washington’s offense did leave a lot to be desired. They ranked 20th in total yards per game this season and 24th in points per game. Granted, that may not have been entirely Turner’s fault with the juggling act he had to do all season. But nonetheless, with the team going 8-8-1 and failing to make the playoffs, Rivera will enter the offseason eyeing a new lead play-caller.