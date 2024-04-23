Commanders reportedly have strong stance on No. 2 overall pick

The Washington Commanders are in position to take the best quarterback in the NFL Draft not named Caleb Williams, and they reportedly have no intention of passing up that opportunity.

Teams that have called the Commanders to inquire about the No. 2 overall pick in the draft have been told it is not available, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Washington general manager Adam Peters has said the same thing to rival executives that he has said publicly.

Teams trying to move up for QB and calling Washington are being told they are not moving. Washington’s GM Adam Peters has publicly stated the Commanders feel great about staying at No. 2 and picking their QB. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 23, 2024

There is always a chance something could change if the Commanders are blown away by an offer, but it does not sound like that is going to happen. The big question, of course, is which quarterback has inspired them to turn all trade inquiries away.

Jayden Daniels seems like the obvious choice for Washington. The Commanders are said to be high on the former LSU star, even if recent reports indicated the interest is not mutual.

Assuming Williams goes first overall and Daniels goes second, the draft could then get very interesting when the New England Patriots are on the clock at No. 3. Though they badly need a quarterback, the Patriots have openly admitted they are willing to trade back. To this point, they have not received an offer that would make them consider doing that.