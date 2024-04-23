Report reveals Patriots’ stance on offers for No. 3 pick

The New England Patriots have made it known that they are willing to trade the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but it does not sound like that is going to happen barring an unexpected development.

Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ director of scouting and de facto general manager, told reporters last week that the team is “open for business” with any of its draft picks. Wolf’s remarks left some with the impression that his preferred outcome would be to trade the No. 3 pick.

The offers have reportedly been underwhelming, however. Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian of MassLive.com were told by a source on Tuesday that the Patriots have only received “laughable” offers for their first-round pick. While New England is still open to moving back, they do not feel they have gotten a serious offer to entice them to do so.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots would need to be offered a “bag” to move out of the No. 3 spot. It is possible that they have attached an unrealistic asking price to the pick, especially if what we heard about owner Robert Kraft’s stance on the draft is true.

The Patriots need a quarterback, but they also have holes all over their roster. If a team in the middle of the first round wanted to move up to No. 3, New England could still potentially land a QB later in the round while also addressing other needs. They will need to find a team that is even more desperate for a quarterback than them in order to make that happen.