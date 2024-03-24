Report: NFC team to be ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy has been ascending up the draft board over the past few weeks, and one NFC team might be determined to land the former Michigan star.

In an insider piece that was published on Saturday, ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote that multiple people around the NFL have told him the Minnesota Vikings want McCarthy. The belief is that the team will be “aggressive” in trying to trade up.

“In talking to NFL personnel while on the road at pro days this week, the feeling is still the Vikings will be aggressive in trading up to the No. 4 or No. 5 spot to land the Michigan quarterback,” Miller wrote. “One general manager I talked to this week said McCarthy is a top-six pick right now. The question is who will trade up to get him.”

The Vikings have both the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks in the draft after they completed a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this month. There have been numerous reports that Minnesota could try to package both first-round picks to move up for a quarterback like McCarthy.

Assuming Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye go in the first three picks, the Vikings would probably need to get to No. 4 to guarantee they end up with McCarthy. The Arizona Cardinals currently have that pick, and they are at least willing to listen to offers.

The Vikings need a quarterback after Kirk Cousins signed a massive free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota has since signed Sam Darnold, but all signs point to them wanting to make a big splash in the draft as well.