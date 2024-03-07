New Commanders GM loves Drake Maye?

Drake Maye is in contention to go very high in April’s NFL Draft. Could he even go No. 2 overall? That seems like a possibility.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Wednesday published a mock draft for the top 10 picks. His mock top-10 was based on polling six executives.

At No. 2, Sando had the Washington Commanders taking Jayden Daniels (he had the Bears taking Caleb Williams at No. 1). Sando shared that five of the six executives projected the Commanders taking Daniels in that spot. But one executive had Washington taking Maye.

According to Sando, the one executive who said the Commanders would take Maye said he heard that the team’s new GM Adam Peters was “really into” Maye.

Does that mean the Commanders could take Maye? It seems like something to watch.

What’s also interesting is that the executives all seemed to think former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is very likely to go in the top 10, possibly through a team that trades up. McCarthy is a player whose stock seems to be rising ahead of next month’s draft.

Maye started the last two seasons at North Carolina. He passed for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, along with 1,209 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns during his college career.