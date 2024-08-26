Commanders’ sideline went nuts after backup QB bulldozed Patriots defender

Washington Commanders quarterback Trace McSorley on Sunday scored some major points with his new teammates after doling out some damage during the team’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

The Commanders had possession with just over three minutes left at Commanders Field in Landover, Md.

Washington had 1st-and-10 at New England’s 30-yard line leading 13-10. The 29-year-old QB McSorley ran the football for a small gain and ended up out of bounds along the left sideline.

The box score credited McSorley just one yard for his efforts. But the Commanders players on the sidelines reacted as if he had scored a touchdown because of the bump he delivered against Patriots cornerback Azizi Hearn.

The legend of Trace McSorley continues, and the bench was loving it. 📺: #NEvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PXVKTuAHlL — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2024

Commanders players were jumping up and down as McSorley stared down Hearn. Even rookie QB Jayden Daniels was fired up after the play. The referees needed to separate the players before tensions escalated.

McSorley carried the momentum toward a game-sealing touchdown four plays later as the Commanders won 20-10. He finished the contest 12-for-21 with a TD. The Penn State alum also rushed for 40 yards on 4 carries.

Sunday’s prime time contest was a good one for backup QBs. Patriots QB Drake Maye stepped in after starter Jacoby Brissett got injured and made a viral play of his own.